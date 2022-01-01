Big Ash Brewing

Go
Award winning craft beer in cans, howlers or growlers. Enjoy gourmet pizzas, salads, appetizers!

PIZZA

5230 Beechmont Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce blend. Topped with
cucumber, red pepper, red onions, cherry tomatoes, our spicy
roasted chickpeas, and kalamata olives. Traditionally
dressed with a greek dressing and goat cheese.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine hearts topped with house-made croutons. Dressed with creamy Caesar, fresh ground
black pepper and shredded parmesan.
Soft Pretzel With Beer Cheese$8.00
A fresh baked Soft Pretzel delivered daily. Salted and heated to order in our pizza oven! Includes one mustard dip.
Beer cheese sold in "Extras" section.
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded Air-fryed Chicken breast chunks. 6 2oz "wings" per order!
Choose from Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Chili-lime or Honey Garlic Preparations!
Comes with a dipping sauce as well. Choose ranch or our Creamy Cilantro Lime!
Extra Dressings and Sauces
Garden Salad$12.00
Romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, and cucumber with croutons and a house made roasted red pepper vinaigrette
Buckeye Pastry Stout
8.4% ABV 40 IBU - We made a bolder version of our already delicious milk stout, then added peanut butter, cacao nibs, vanilla, and more lactose. The result was a full bodied, sweet and delicious beer with a restrained roast character and enough chocolate and peanut butter that you will think your drinking candy.
Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
Our traditional pizza dough covered in a
sweet cinnamon sugar blend. Melts into
sticky sweet goodness when baked!
Served with icing on the side for dipping.
Roasted Cauliflower Bites$9.00
1/2 lb of cauliflower florets chopped
into mouthwatering bites. Better than wings!
Jalapeno Ranch Cobb
A Romaine and Iceberg lettuce blend topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, crumbled gorgonzola, avocado, roasted chicken breast and bacon. Dressed with our house made Jalapeño Ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5230 Beechmont Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
