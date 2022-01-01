Big Bats Cafe

Go
Big Bats Café has an extensive menu consisting of freshly prepared food coupled with legendary service. Our restaurant provides a visually exciting environment with authentic baseball memorabilia including unique pictures, autographed baseballs and bats, signed jerseys; and, even the bar stools are made out of Rawlings bats and bases. The restaurant boasts numerous flat-screen televisions that enable our fans to enjoy a variety of sports programming. We strive to anticipate our fans ever-evolving tastes by offering unique menu items as well as familiar favorites - known for our burgers and wings and a whole lot more. A Great Place for the Whole Family"!

Popular Items

FRIED CLAMS W/COCKTAIL SAUCE$10.00
FISH - N - CHIPS$14.00
freshly battered white fish with fries, house made coleslaw and tartar sauce
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER$14.00
freshly battered shrimp with fries, house made coleslaw and cocktail sauce
TEQUILA SALAD$14.00
Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in Big Bats Tequila wing sauce, mixed greens, cilantro corn & black bean salsa, diced tomatoes, blended cheeses and crumbled tortilla chips; served with Southwest Ranch dressing
CHEF SALAD$15.00
mixed greens, sliced turkey & ham, sliced American and Swiss cheese, cucumbers, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg with choice of dressing
CHICKEN PARMESAN DINNER$13.00
Served over spaghetti with garlic bread.
TUNA STEAK DINNER$18.00
6 oz. Ahi tuna steak grilled or blackened; with side salad & vegetable
GREEK SALAD$14.00
grilled chicken or shrimp, Romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and crumbled feta with Gorgonzola Vinaigrette dressing
BLACKENED CARIBBEAN SALAD$16.00
Blackened chicken or shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, crumbled feta & bleu cheese blend with Caribbean Vinaigrette dressing vinaigrette dressing on the side
BUFFALO SALAD$13.00
a garden salad with crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in Big Bats Original wing sauce with choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Takeout

Location

216 Saint Claire Pl

Stevensville MD

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
