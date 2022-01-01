The Big Bean Newmarket
A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
118 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
118 Main St
Newmarket NH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Stone Church
Come on in and enjoy live music, great food and an unforgettable community vibe.
The Oak House
Come on in and enjoy!
Durham House of Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Scorpions Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!