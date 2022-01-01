Go
Toast

The Big Bean Newmarket

A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

118 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1538 reviews)

Popular Items

The 420$9.50
Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.
Iced Morning Blend Coffee
Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.
Ridgemont$13.00
Breakfast quesadilla with pesto goat cheese, veggie sausage, cheddar, broccoli, spinach, and two scrambled eggs, served with home fries.
Homemade Muffin$2.75
The Cali$11.50
Turkey, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, tomato and sprouts on your choice of homemade toasted bread. Served with your choice of side
Big Bean Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.
Side of Bacon$4.00
Irish Benny$12.50
Buttermilk biscuit topped with hash, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of homefries.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
Chai Latte
Organic Chai mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

118 Main St

Newmarket NH

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stone Church

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy live music, great food and an unforgettable community vibe.

The Oak House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Durham House of Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scorpions Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston