The Big Bean Durham

A vibrant restaurant, bakery and café serving creative and traditional meals. Enjoy!

8 Jenkins court

Popular Items

Ridgemont$12.00
Breakfast quesadilla with pesto goat cheese, veggie sausage, cheddar, broccoli, spinach, and two scrambled eggs, served with home fries.
The 420$9.50
Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.
Hot Moring Blend Coffee
Our signature Morning Blend! Locally roasted by NH Coffee Roasters.
Spock$11.00
Three egg scramble with green peppers, red onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Topped with hollandaise and served with a side of home fries and toast of your choice.
Homemade Muffin$2.25
Morning Tots$12.00
Tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, scallion and sriracha ketchup
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Burrito with green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, and avocado.
Chai Latte
Organic Chai mixed with milk or a substitute of your choice.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
Big Bean Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.
Location

Durham NH

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
