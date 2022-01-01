Go
Toast
  • /
  • Fullerton
  • /
  • Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar

Order takeout from 11am-9pm

1948 N Placentia Ave,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish n Chips$11.95
3 Pieces of Atlantic cod, beer battered to order with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.45
Three juicy, tender, and spicy sliders. Comes with 1 side order and BBQ sauce and sliced pickles.
Fried Zucchini$9.95
Generous portion of zucchini served with ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers$10.45
Order of seven breaded, fried cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing.
Onion Rings$9.95
Large basket, freshly made, thickly sliced onion rings.
Coleslaw - Quart$9.00
Basket of Fries$9.25
Buffalo Wings$10.95
Order of ten hot tangy chicken wings in cayenne pepper sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Fingers$11.95
Tender strips of chicken breast, fried and served with ranch dressing & barbecue sauce.
Half Slab Dinner$20.95
6-7 Ribs
Tender lean pork ribs charbroiled and lightly basted with our special sauce.
Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.
See full menu

Location

1948 N Placentia Ave,

Fullerton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Whole Enchilada

No reviews yet

Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!

Meat Up BBQ

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, and Hickory Smokehouse.

PizzaRev

No reviews yet

PizzaRev empowers you to Craft Your Own custom personal pizza, using only the freshest ingredients and PizzaRev's delicious homemade pizza dough.

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton

No reviews yet

From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston