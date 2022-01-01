Go
Big Dipper Creamery

Our ice cream is made right here in Tulsa at Mother Road Market. We use locally sourced and high quality ingredients to bring you an amazing ice cream. -
In order to avoid any cross contamination with foods that cause allergic reactions, we will use separate scoops and utensils when handling our products by request. Our ice cream is made in a facility that also uses tree nuts, peanuts, and gluten.

ICE CREAM

1124 south Lewis Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (551 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Midnight Oreo Shake$7.00
Vegan Midnight Oreo ice cream shake topped with vegan whipped cream in a 16oz cup
Single Scoop$3.50
4 oz cup of your choice of ice cream
Pint$7.99
A hand packed pint for sharing or just for you.
Double Scoop$4.75
8 oz cup of your choice of ice cream
Waffle Wedge$0.25
One crispy sweet classic waffle wedge
Ice Cream Sandwich$4.99
Choice of cookie - one scoop of ice cream
Waffle Cone$1.00
A fresh rolled waffle cone on the side
Cookies and Cream Shake$7.00
Ultimate Cookies and Cream ice cream shake topped with whipped cream in a 16oz cup
Pint$7.99
Hand packed pint for sharing or just for you
Family Pack$20.00
2 Pints of ice cream -
4 homemade cones -
2 toppings (4oz each)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1124 south Lewis Ave

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

