The Big Easy Ybor City

Bringing a taste of the Bayou to 7th Avenue! Ybor City with a splash of New Orleans Cocktails, Beer, Wine, Live Music and Great Food.

1704 E 7th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICHARRONES$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
SHRIMP PO' BOY$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
PHILLY STEAK$10.95
Thinly-Sliced & Marinated Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Amoroso’s Roll.
JAMBALAYA$18.95
House-Made Cajun Roux, Roasted Chicken Thigh, Herbed-Roasted Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, White Rice.
OYSTERS RAW 1 DZ$29.95
Lemon, Cocktail, Horseradish Mignonette; Dine-In Only and Not Available for Delivery or Takeout.
BURRITO/ QUESADILLA
WINGS$16.95
10 Wings, Slow Roasted & Flash-Fried to Order; Served with Celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
WINGS (each)$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
BURGER$14.95
1/2 lb Angus Short Rib/Chuck/Brisket Burger, LTO, Pickle, Brioche Bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.95
Buttermilk & Crystal-Marinated Chicken Breast, Double Fried, LTO, Pickle, Brioche Bun. Also available grilled
Location

1704 E 7th Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
