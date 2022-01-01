Go
Big Fish Wings & Things

A celebration of Grand Rapids' cultural diversity, Big Fish is a unique fast food establishment formed in order to bring people together through delicious foods.

817 FRANKLIN SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$6.40
Walleye
Jumbo Shrimp
Combo #4$11.99
2 Perch
3 Shrimp
Fries
Drink
French Fries
6 Traditional Wings$10.99
Cake$2.75
Chicken Sandwich$5.40
Coleslaw$2.50
Combo #1$11.99
4 Wings
2 Perch
Fries
Drink
Location

817 FRANKLIN SE

GRAND RAPIDS MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
