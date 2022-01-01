Big Fish Wings & Things
A celebration of Grand Rapids' cultural diversity, Big Fish is a unique fast food establishment formed in order to bring people together through delicious foods.
817 FRANKLIN SE
Popular Items
Location
817 FRANKLIN SE
GRAND RAPIDS MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Winchester
Save time and order take-out online: http://toasttab.com/winchester
Roll With It
Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.
Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT
All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.
No stress, no mess, but just YES!
Royals
Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!
Brewery Vivant
European influenced with local flare