Bigfoot Grille

Bigfoot Grille is owned by Nancy Chlarson and Steve Lewis of Lebanon, Oregon. This mother and son duo have been active members and business owners in the Lebanon community since 1995. Bigfoot Grille focuses on serving quality American cuisine to the Lebanon community. Our chefs work hard to always keep the utmost quality and flavor in our food from our gourmet burgers at lunch time to our melt in your mouth steaks for dinner. There is something for everyone. Come in and bring the family to our family friendly restaurant.

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

525 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)

COWBOY$12.75
Our cowboy has our house cowboy sauce, half pound patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon and 2 onion rings. Comes with a side of choice and 2 dipping sauces.
PHANTOM$12.75
Our phantom comes with a half pound patty, grilled mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, lettuce and tomato. Comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
Milkshake$6.00
KRACKEN$12.75
Our Kracken comes with a half pound patty, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, parnesan, lettuce tomato, pickles. Comes with a choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.
COBB SALAD$13.00
Made with our salad mix, 4 half tomato slices, a boiled egg, half and avocado, 5 cucumber slices, 7-9 black olives, bacon bits, croutons and choice between crispy, cajun or grilled chicken.. Comes with choice of salad dressing. Bleu cheese crumbles available upon request.
LOCHNESS$12.75
Our lochness comes with a half pound patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and 1000 island. Comes with a choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.
MEDUSA$12.75
Our Medusa comes with our half pound patty, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion and 1000 island dressing. Comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
DEEP FRIED PICKLES$6.00
6 individual pickle wedges fried to perfection!
BUILD - A - BURGER$12.00
With our BAB you get to choose all aspects of your burger from the type of meat you want to the choice of sauce, cheese and toppings. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.
3 BEEF SLIDERS MEAL$10.00
Our sliders come with 3 slider patties cheese, choice of side and 2 dipping sauces. Toppings and sauces come available upon request.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

525 S Main St

Lebanon OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
