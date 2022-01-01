Go
Bigfoot Taphouse image

Bigfoot Taphouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

222 Glenwood Ave Suite 109

Raleigh, NC 27603

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

222 Glenwood Ave Suite 109, Raleigh NC 27603

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Calavera Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hibernian Pub Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CowBar

No reviews yet

Cow Bar – A handcrafted artisan burger joint. CowBar prides itself in producing a unique take on the old standard burger with Hand Cut Fries and All Beef Hotdogs.

Makus Empanadas

No reviews yet

Triangle's best empanadas!

Bigfoot Taphouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston