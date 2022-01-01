Bigham Tavern
#gobighamorgohome
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
321 Bigham Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
321 Bigham Street
Pittsburgh PA
Nearby restaurants
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Pittsburgh's Premiere Sports Bar for 28 years! Coldest beers in town and crispiest wings. Stop in today!
Vue 412
Come on in and enjoy!
Steel Mill Saloon
Restaurant
Sly Fox Taphouse
Sly Fox Brewing Company traveled across the state to open its first Taphouse in Pittsburgh, PA. Join us downtown overlooking Point State Park for award-winning Sly Fox beer, Pennsylvania crafted wines & spirits and delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.