Bigham Tavern

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

321 Bigham Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Pot Roast Melt$11.50
Ooey gooey American, fontina and pepper jack cheeses melted over a heap of shredded pot roast, caramelized onions and horsey mayo. Served on sourdough bread
Club Wrap$10.95
“I order the club sandwich all the time and I’m not even a member. I don’t know how I get away with it.” Ham, turkey, bacon, American, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a spinach wrap
Hangover Helper$14.95
Most recently spotted on The Travel Channel’s ‘Food Paradise’ and First Place Winner & Peoples Choice recipient at the 2015 PittsBurgher Competition:
1/2 pound certified angus beef seasoned with our coyote rub and plopped on top of a pork and potato hash. Topped with bacon, capicola, fried egg, crispy coyote onion straws, sweet chili sauce, American cheese, chipotle mayo, Guinness beer cheese, and tomato
Cheesesteak$13.00
Steak + Provolone Cheese = Delicious. We made it even better by throwin’ on some sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms and topped it off with lettuce and tomato
All American Burger$10.95
Certified angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Cuban$10.95
Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard—all pressed on a hoagie bun. All you need is a cigar
The Big Ham 2.0$12.50
Our signature creation just got a facelift – baked ham, glazed ham, smoked ham and honey roasted ham, capicola, bacon, fontina cheese, dark mustard piled onto a sweet and salty pretzel bun
The Wake and Bacon$10.95
Rise and swine anytime of the day with peppered bacon, fried egg, tomato, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, and mayo on toasted italian
Rachel$10.25
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island on grilled marble rye
BBQ Pulled Pork$9.75
Slow roasted pulled bbq pork topped with cheddar cheese, classic slaw and coyote onion straws on a Kaiser bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

321 Bigham Street

Pittsburgh PA

