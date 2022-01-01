Go
Big Kahunas

Big Kahuna's is the favorite place for fun and food in West Berlin and has something for everyone.

535 North Route 73

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$29.99
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburger Basket$15.99
Angus Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.
Chicken Strip Basket$14.99
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
ICEE - Regular Size$6.79
Icee is America's Original, Fun-Tastic Frozen Treat. Pick your flavor or Mix it Up.
Pepperoni Pizza$32.99
Large 16" Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Flatbread Pizza$12.99
Served in rectangular basket with side of Ranch and Marinara
Fountain Beverage in Collectible Cup$6.79
Refreshing Fountain Beverage over ice in a 32oz Collectible Cup. 3 Seasonal Versions.
French Fries$6.99
Choose from Beer Battered, Curly; served with side of Ketchup
Boneless Wings Basket$14.99
Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.29
Served with a side of Marinara.
Location

535 North Route 73

West Belin NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
