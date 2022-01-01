Go
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

NEW YORK STYLE HAND TOSSED PIZZA | PIZZA BY THE SLICE | SICILIAN STYLE SQUARE PIZZA | SALADS | CALZONES | FULL BAR | COCKTAILS | BEER | WINE | PULL TABS

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

4350 Leary Way NW • $$

Avg 4.3 (1025 reviews)

Popular Items

18" LARGE$4.00
Pepperoni$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Divey
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4350 Leary Way NW

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
