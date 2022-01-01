Go
Toast

Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse

Kuna's Only historically registered Building With Idaho History through out. We do BBQ The old School way slow and low temperatures. Come enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and enjoy the Big Mic's experience that is guaranteed to only be had at Big Mic's.

459 W. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BIG MIC'S DOUBLE SLIDER$12.75
Try one of Big Mic's personal
favorites! Double ground chuck
patties, smokehouse bacon, pulled
pork and cheddar cheese. You
will be a slider fan forever!
FRIED GREEN BEANS$8.00
Breaded green beans fried to a crispy golden brown and served with your
choice of dipping sauce.
SMOKED CREAM CHEESE 40Z$7.25
4 oz. Smoked Cream Cheese
3 Tortillas cut and freshly deep fried
See full menu

Location

459 W. Main St.

Kuna ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Longhorn Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Curb Sandstone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

10771 West Lake Hazel Road, Boise, ID, 83709

The Curb Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston