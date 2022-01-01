Big Mic's Saloon & BBQ Smokehouse
Kuna's Only historically registered Building With Idaho History through out. We do BBQ The old School way slow and low temperatures. Come enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and enjoy the Big Mic's experience that is guaranteed to only be had at Big Mic's.
459 W. Main St.
Popular Items
Location
459 W. Main St.
Kuna ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
