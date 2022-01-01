Go
Big Mini Putt Club image
Bars & Lounges

Big Mini Putt Club

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1302 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1302 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60622

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Taquizo

No reviews yet

Taquizo is located in the heart of Wicker Park neighborhood.
Our authentic street style menu is complemented with a modern approach to Mexican classics. At Taquizo, enjoy the best of both worlds, a quick service taqueria or the elevated dining experience of our seated dinner menu.
Taquizo’s bar program celebrates the gift from the homeland, artisanal agave spirits with a focus on margaritas and creative cocktails - all crafted with fresh pressed juices and purées.
Reserve Today - Be our Guest - Come Have Some Fun
You Deserve This!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

etta

No reviews yet

At etta, we aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are simply doing things better. etta is an inexpensive neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a relaxed setting.

Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park

No reviews yet

The Hippest Hot Dog stand in the city.

Big Mini Putt Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston