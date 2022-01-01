Go
Big Mood

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

423 Elmwood Avenue

Popular Items

BIG MOOD$13.95
DOUBLE PATTY, MOOD SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES
MAC SIDE$6.95
A SIDE PORTION OF OUR MAC & CHEESE
BBQ CHICKEN$14.50
ZERO CLUCKS PATTY, BBQ SAUCE, RANCH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
LOADED MAC & CHEESE$15.95
OUR SIGNATURE HOUSEMADE MAC & CHEESE AVAILABLE TWO WAYS: SOUTHERN STYLE (SAUTEED KALE & ONIONS WITH BBQ TOFU) OR BUFFALO STYLE (HOUSE BLEU WITH BUFFALO TOFU)
PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES$4.50
JUST WAFFLE FRIES. NOTHING ELSE. BUT ALWAYS NEEEDED.
GOOD MOOD BOWL$12.95
RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, VEGETABLES, FRESH TOMATO SALSA, MOOD SAUCE
FRESH LEMONADE$3.50
FRESH, SIMPLE, MADE IN HOUSE.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
MOOD SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$6.95
6 deep fried pickles served hot with a side of our house made ranch
KALE CAESAR SALAD$13.95
SHREDDED KALE & ROMAINE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, HEMP PARMESAN, BACON PIECES, CROUTONS, LIME CAESAR
423 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo NY

