Go
Toast

Big Nick's BBQ

An Independent BBQ Joint!

BBQ

630 US-64 • $$$

Avg 4.3 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork by the Pound$10.00
$14/lb
Pork Platter$12.00
Pork Tacos (2 pack w/side)$8.50
Smoked Wing (each)$1.50
Wednesday and Thursdays while supplies last!
Sweet Tea$1.75
Brisket Mac and Cheese$2.50
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with chopped brisket and house rub. Order by the single side, pint, quart, or gallon.
Brisket Tacos (2 pack w/side)$11.00
Pork Sandwich$8.00
Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Hush Puppies$2.50
BBQ's best friend. Cooked to order and chock full of corn!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

630 US-64

Murphy NC

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legends Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crown

No reviews yet

The Crown is a community-focused coffee shop, restaurant and bar that combines a nostalgic love of seasonal Southern Appalachian cooking and a curiosity for global cuisine—all with a taste for elevated quality and service.

Cannon Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Copper Door

No reviews yet

The Copper Door features mid-western Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood and a well-chosen selection of quality wines.
The Copper Door offers guests two intimate dining rooms and a full bar.
Join us for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings. We also offer wine pairing dinners throughout the year – join our email club to stay informed!
The dress code is smart casual to formal – nice jeans or slacks paired with a top or collared shirt would be acceptable. We ask that gentlemen remove their hats indoors.
The restaurant is also available for private parties and special events. Call or email info@thecopperdoor.com for details.
For donation and media requests, please contact ada@thecopperdoor.com.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston