Go
Big Nick's BBQ image
Barbeque

Big Nick's BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

92 Reviews

$$

7 E. Sylva Shopping Center

Sylva, NC 28779

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Brisket Platter$16.50
Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pork by the Pound$10.00
$12/lb
Baked Beans
Single Cheeseburger$8.50
Pork Platter$12.50
Smoked Wing (each)$1.50
Wednesdays and Sundays while supplies last!
Tater Salad
Hush Puppies$2.50
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm

Location

7 E. Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva NC 28779

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

South Of Philly - Food Trailer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South of Philly

No reviews yet

South of Philly is.a Quick Service restaurant. We specialize in Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, Fries, but have tons of other options too! We offer Eat-In, Take-Out, and Delivery service!

Creekside Oyster House & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kostas Express Restaurant

No reviews yet

Greek- American quick service restaurant.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Big Nick's BBQ

orange star4.5 • 92 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston