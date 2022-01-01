Go
Big River Pizza

Lowertown wood fired restaurant, music, and meeting space.

280 5th St E

Popular Items

12 Inch Four Cheese$13.00
Traditional red sauce,, shredded mozzarella, provolone, feta, and parmesan
Large Caesar$8.00
torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps
12 Inch Meat Lovers$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
Pizza Fries$11.00
12" pizza crust painted with garlic oil,
shredded mozz, Italian herbs, fresh chopped garlic served with traditional
red sauce
12 Inch Margherita$13.50
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt
12 Inch House Special$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, hot pickled peppers, herb whipped ricotta and basil
12 Inch 10,000 Leeks$15.50
Chive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, thinly sliced purple potato, leeks, finished with sour cream, cracked black pepper and salt
12 Inch Bacon Jam Slam$16.00
Crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella, white onion, bacon jam and sausage
12 Inch Leroy Brown$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, white onion, bell pepper and green olives
12 Inch BUILD YOUR OWN$12.00
Traditional red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Location

280 5th St E

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
