Big's Chicken - Beaverton

At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
White Gold
Alabama Style White BBQ
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
Half Bird$13.95
Half of a Bone-In Chicken marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce and smoked over fruit wood. Choice of grilled and basted with White Gold Sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add a small side of Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
The Dirty
Jo-Jos topped with Chopped Smoked Chicken, Creole Gravy, Cotija, Green Onion, Fresno & White Gold Sauce
The Big Family Meal$41.95
Whole Bird, Big Salad, Choice of Two Large Sides. Available Grilled or Fried
Fried Wings
Wings are marinated overnight in Fresno Pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood, then deep fried crispy and tossed with our special dry spice blend. Please feel free to select a side sauce to dip into. Comes with White Gold and Fresno Pepper sauces on the side
Boneless Thighs$11.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood and then either grilled and basted with White Gold sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
Jo-Jos
Crispy Fried & Seasoned Potato Wedges
Location

4570 Southwest Watson Avenue

Beaverton OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
