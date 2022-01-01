Go
Big's Chicken - Glisan

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

4606 NE Glisan St.

Portland, OR 97213

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Half Bird$13.95
Half of a Bone-In Chicken marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce and smoked over fruit wood. Choice of grilled and basted with White Gold Sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add a small side of Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
Boneless Thighs$11.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood and then either grilled and basted with White Gold sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
Zesty Ranch
Buttermilk, lemon & herbs
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
The Big Family Meal$41.95
Whole Bird, Big Salad, Choice of Two Large Sides. Available Grilled or Fried
Fried Wings
Wings are marinated overnight in Fresno Pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood, then deep fried crispy and tossed with our special dry spice blend. Please feel free to select a side sauce to dip into. Comes with White Gold and Fresno Pepper sauces on the side
White Gold
Alabama Style White BBQ
Fried Broccoli
Fried Broccoli with Pimento Cheese Spread
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland OR 97213

Directions

