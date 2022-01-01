Big's Chicken - Glisan
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
4606 NE Glisan St.
Portland, OR 97213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland OR 97213
Nearby restaurants
Petite Provence
Come in and enjoy!
La Provence
In 1996, we came together as a small group of foodie friends to share our passion for the traditional bread, pastries, and food from our countryside villages in and around Provence, France, that we missed so much. Our dream of owning a restaurant and bakery was born and we began planning.
The Shaku Bar
A neighborhood bar with a slight Asian and urban influence.
Killer Burger
Our original Killer Burger location in the Hollywood district of Portland, Oregon. This little rock and roll burger joint at the corner of NE 47th and Sandy is the birthplace of the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger and many other originals, all made with 100% natural beef and served with perfectly crispy French fries. Best served with a pint of cold beer.