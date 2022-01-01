Big Shot: Coffee House
A small coffee shop nestled in the community of Gresham, TX. Speed, friendliness, and quality define us.
16700 FM 2493 #1600
Location
Tyler TX
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:30 pm
