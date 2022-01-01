Go
Bikanervala

1538 Oaktree Road • $$

Avg 3.8 (899 reviews)

Veg. Grilled Sandwich$9.99
Chana Masala$7.49
A traditional Indian spiced chickpeas curry flavored with a blend of onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices. Come with Rice
Masala Dosa$9.99
Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils and potato mixture with condiments
Sweet Corn Soup$5.99
It is creamy texture soup made with sweat corn topped with Indian herbs
Channa Bhatura$7.99
Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion
Stuffed Prantha$3.99
Shallow fry whole wheat bread stuffed with mixture of Paneer (Cottage Cheese)/ Aloo (Potato)/ Gobhi (Cauliflower)/ Plain
Deluxe Thali$13.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
Raj kachori$6.49
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
Gunjia Desi Ghee$13.99
Tandoori Butter Roti$1.99
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
1538 Oaktree Road

Iselin NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
