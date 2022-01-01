Bill Rhodes Bakery

Go
Thank you for visiting our online bakery! Here you can choose from a variety of delicious items that we keep stocked in our cases daily. If you are looking for a custom cake or item, please give us a call! Please allow at least 48 hours for a custom order. We look forward to hearing from you!
Our STORE HOURS are
Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 6:00 pm,
Saturday : 8:00am - 4:00 pm.
We are CLOSED on Sundays.
Call us at 770-979-2253

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Danish$2.50
Sweet dough with cream cheese topping. Finished with our signature glaze.
Vanilla Cupcake, White Buttercream$2.50
Ooey Gooey Bar$1.70
A deliciously sweet treat, much like an old fashioned chess cake. It has a gooey cream cheese topping on top of a yellow cake butter crust.
White Petit Four$2.00
A 2x2 inch square of yellow cake, with a thin layer of buttercream icing and a thin glaze over the top. Great for bridal and baby showers, can be decorated with a rosebud, a balloon or little baby booties & rattles. These little cakes is what we are most known for!
Cheese Stars 24ct$6.95
One of our top selling items! Cheese Stars are a savory cracker made with cheddar cheese. They have a little bit of cayenne pepper that adds just the right amount of spice. Each package contains 24.
Chocolate Cupcake, Chocolate Buttercream$2.50
Cream Cheese Brownie$1.70
A layer of cream cheese topping baked onto our basic brownie base, and topped with chocolate buttercream. Contains walnuts.
Guiness Bailey's Cupcake$3.50
This moist chocolate cake is baked with Guinness Iris Stout, and is iced in a delicious Cream Cheese icing infused with Bailey's Irish Cream. It is only available until St. Patrick's day, so order yours soon!
Chocolate Cupcake, White Buttercream$2.50
Chocolate Petit Four$2.00
A chocolate lover's dream. A square of devil's food cake, a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and a chocolate glaze over the whole thing. Just as delicious as our original petit fours, but chocolate!
Location

2335 Scenic Hwy S

Snellville GA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
