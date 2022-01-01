Go
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

Bill's Cottle; It's not just for Breakfast!

SANDWICHES

5631 Cottle Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)

Popular Items

S/Bacon$6.00
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Kid's Pancakes$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
Buttermilk Pancake (2)$9.00
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Bill's Steak and Eggs$22.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
California Omelette$16.00
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Thick French Toast$10.50
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$19.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
French Toast Combo$16.00
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5631 Cottle Rd

San Jose CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
