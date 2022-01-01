Go
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

Bill's Rose Garden; It's not just for Breakfast!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

302 N Bascom ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Pancakes$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
Pancake Combo$16.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake (2)$9.00
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Chilaquiles$14.50
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
S/Bacon$6.00
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
Hash Brown Skillet$16.00
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

302 N Bascom ave

San Jose CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
