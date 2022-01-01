Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
1115 Willow St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1115 Willow St
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Come on in and enjoy!
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
The Cider Junction
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)