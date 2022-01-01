Go
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St • $$

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)

Meat Lovers$16.50
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese
Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$19.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
California Omelette$16.00
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
Buttermilk Pancake (2)$9.00
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
Kid's Pancakes$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
Veggie Skillet$16.50
Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
Bill's Steak and Eggs$22.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
Hash Brown Skillet$16.00
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1115 Willow St

San Jose CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
