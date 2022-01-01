Billerica restaurants you'll love

Billerica restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Billerica

Billerica's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Caterers
Must-try Billerica restaurants

Khao Hom Thai & Pho image

PHO

Khao Hom Thai & Pho

258 Salem Road, Billerica

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(D)Yellow
Coconut milk, potato, carrot, bell pepper.
(D)Pho (Soup)$0.25
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic.
(D)Pad Thai
Rice noodles,egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

430 BOSTON RD, Billerica

Avg 4.7 (1876 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread Parmigiana$6.99
Freshly baked Italian bread, seasoned with garlic, then topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.
Shrimp Scampi$18.99
Sautéed Gulf shrimp sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce season with a blend of spices tossed with tomatoes and linguini.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne$16.99
Chicken tenders sautéed with broccoli and mushrooms, then tossed with penne in a garlic butter sauce.
Newtowne Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marinated Steak Tips$22.00
Dom's Famous marinated steak tips with choice of two sides.
~ Dom says, "The Best Tips Evah!" We couldn't agree more. ~
Double Wings$18.00
Get twice the amount of our #1 seller!
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
shaved sirloin / peppers / onions / golden fried wonton
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Wrap$5.19
Customize your Veggie Wrap to your liking!
Signature French Fries$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Beverages
Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists
Rita's Catering image

 

Rita's Catering

47 Manning Rd, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Pecan Bar$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
Restaurant banner

 

Parlor Pizza NEW

816A Boston Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese$11.00
crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Billerica

Caesar Salad

Penne

Caesar Salad

Penne

