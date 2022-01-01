Billerica restaurants you'll love
More about Khao Hom Thai & Pho
PHO
Khao Hom Thai & Pho
258 Salem Road, Billerica
|Popular items
|(D)Yellow
Coconut milk, potato, carrot, bell pepper.
|(D)Pho (Soup)
|$0.25
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic.
|(D)Pad Thai
Rice noodles,egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
430 BOSTON RD, Billerica
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread Parmigiana
|$6.99
Freshly baked Italian bread, seasoned with garlic, then topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.99
Sautéed Gulf shrimp sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce season with a blend of spices tossed with tomatoes and linguini.
|Chicken, Broccoli, & Penne
|$16.99
Chicken tenders sautéed with broccoli and mushrooms, then tossed with penne in a garlic butter sauce.
More about Newtowne Grille
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Newtowne Grille
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Popular items
|Marinated Steak Tips
|$22.00
Dom's Famous marinated steak tips with choice of two sides.
~ Dom says, "The Best Tips Evah!" We couldn't agree more. ~
|Double Wings
|$18.00
Get twice the amount of our #1 seller!
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$12.00
shaved sirloin / peppers / onions / golden fried wonton
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Wrap
|$5.19
Customize your Veggie Wrap to your liking!
|Signature French Fries
|$1.99
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
|Beverages
Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists
More about Rita's Catering
Rita's Catering
47 Manning Rd, Billerica
|Popular items
|Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
|Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)
|$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
|Pecan Bar
|$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
More about Parlor Pizza NEW
Parlor Pizza NEW
816A Boston Road, Billerica
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$11.00
crushed tomatoes,in-house shredded mozzarella,parmigiano reggiano