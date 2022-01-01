Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve boneless wings

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille - Billerica

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Double Boneless Wings$18.95
A double order of our fresh, lightly battered, golden fried, tender chicken with choice of sauce
Boneless Wings$12.95
tender chicken / lightly battered / golden fried / sauce of your choice
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

Boneless or Wings With Curly Fries$5.99
Five medium size wings or (3) boneless chicken fingers with your choice of sauce with a side of curly fries.
(The sauces are in order from mild to hot)
