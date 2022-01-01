Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Emerald Rose

785 Boston Rd, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Grilled Chicken, melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Buttered and Grilled Brioche Roll.
More about The Emerald Rose
Newtowne Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
fresh tender chicken / golden fried / lettuce / tomato / onion / brioche
~choose a sauce to add on~
More about Newtowne Grille
f267ca50-6242-4223-8c68-be422744a51e image

 

Cafe Services

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.19
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich With Fries$6.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich Topped With Sliced Grilled Ham & Swiss Cheese With Honey Mustard On A Bulkie Roll With A Side Of Fries .
More about Cafe Services

