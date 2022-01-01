Chicken sandwiches in Billerica
Billerica restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Emerald Rose
785 Boston Rd, Billerica
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken, melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Buttered and Grilled Brioche Roll.
Newtowne Grille
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
fresh tender chicken / golden fried / lettuce / tomato / onion / brioche
~choose a sauce to add on~
Cafe Services
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.19
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich With Fries
|$6.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich Topped With Sliced Grilled Ham & Swiss Cheese With Honey Mustard On A Bulkie Roll With A Side Of Fries .