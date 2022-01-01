Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Billerica
/
Billerica
/
Chicken Wraps
Billerica restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Emerald Rose
785 Boston Rd, Billerica
No reviews yet
Chicken Wrap
$13.95
More about The Emerald Rose
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
157 Concord Road, Billerica
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$5.19
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
Browse other tasty dishes in Billerica
Grilled Chicken
Italian Subs
Green Beans
Penne
Greek Salad
Pies
Mussels
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Billerica to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Woburn
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(901 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(548 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston