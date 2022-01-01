Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Billerica

Go
Billerica restaurants
Toast

Billerica restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

The Emerald Rose

785 Boston Rd, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.50
More about The Emerald Rose
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

430 BOSTON RD, Billerica

Avg 4.7 (1876 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.49
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Billerica

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Billerica to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston