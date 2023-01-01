Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chop suey in Billerica

Go
Billerica restaurants
Toast

Billerica restaurants that serve chop suey

Main pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille - Billerica

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
American Chop Suey$17.95
More about Newtowne Grille - Billerica
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Chop Suey$4.50
American Chop Suey
(Contains Pork)
American Chop Suey$4.50
Season ground beef with peppers, onions and marinara sauce over pasta and bread
American Chop Suey$9.99
Elbow Pasta in a Meat Sauce with Peppers & Onions Served Garlic Bread & A side
Caesar Salad.
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

Browse other tasty dishes in Billerica

Curry

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Billerica to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1089 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston