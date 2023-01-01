Egg rolls in Billerica
Billerica restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about The Emerald Rose
The Emerald Rose
785 Boston Rd, Billerica
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$13.95
Crispy Egg Rolls filled with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, Served with Russian Dressing
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Bacon Egg & Cheese On Portuguese Sweet Roll
|$6.99
Griddled Portuguese Sweet Roll Crispy Bacon on top of a Fried Egg & Melted Cheese
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$9.99
Soba noodles, seasoned ground turkey, veggie mix, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, wonton strips