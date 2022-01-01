Eggplant parm in Billerica
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
430 BOSTON RD, Billerica
|Veal & Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.99
A parmigiana celebration! Served with linguini.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.99
Sicilian eggplant baked with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with penne.
|L-Eggplant Parmigiana
|$12.99
With choice of linguini or penne.\t
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Eggplant Parm Over Pasta
|$5.99
Fried Eggplant Over Pasta With Basil Marinara And Mozzarella Cheese With A Side Of Garlic Bread
|Eggplant Parm Sub With Onion Rings
|$6.50
Fried Eggplant Parm On A Toasted Roll With Marinara, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese