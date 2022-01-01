Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Billerica

Go
Billerica restaurants
Toast

Billerica restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen

430 BOSTON RD, Billerica

Avg 4.7 (1876 reviews)
Takeout
Veal & Eggplant Parmigiana$20.99
A parmigiana celebration! Served with linguini.
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.99
Sicilian eggplant baked with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with penne.
L-Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
With choice of linguini or penne.\t
More about Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Over Pasta$5.99
Fried Eggplant Over Pasta With Basil Marinara And Mozzarella Cheese With A Side Of Garlic Bread
Eggplant Parm Sub With Onion Rings$6.50
Fried Eggplant Parm On A Toasted Roll With Marinara, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

Browse other tasty dishes in Billerica

Cobb Salad

Mac And Cheese

Greek Salad

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Billerica to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston