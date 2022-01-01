Nachos in Billerica
The Emerald Rose
785 Boston Rd, Billerica
|Nachos
|$12.95
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips Smothered with Melted Cheddar Cheese, and topped with fresh Jalapeños, Chopped Scallions, Salsa and Sour Cream
Newtowne Grille
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Loaded Nachos
|$13.95
house cooked tortilla chips / fresh pico de Gallo / sliced jalapeños / sliced black olives / salsa / sour cream.