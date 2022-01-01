Quesadillas in Billerica
Billerica restaurants that serve quesadillas
Newtowne Grille
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
flour tortilla / fresh pico / blended cheeses ~ add chicken, pulled pork, buffalo chicken or beef ~
Cafe Services
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Quesadillas
|$4.99
Jack Cheddar Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side.
|Sweet Cajun Steak Quesadilla
|$5.99
Sweet & Spicy Marinade On Shaved Steak, Pepper, Onions, In A Flour Tortilla Served With A Side Of Sour Cream & Salsa.