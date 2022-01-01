Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve quesadillas

Newtowne Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.95
flour tortilla / fresh pico / blended cheeses ~ add chicken, pulled pork, buffalo chicken or beef ~
More about Newtowne Grille
Quesadillas image

 

Cafe Services

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$4.99
Jack Cheddar Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side.
Sweet Cajun Steak Quesadilla$5.99
Sweet & Spicy Marinade On Shaved Steak, Pepper, Onions, In A Flour Tortilla Served With A Side Of Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about Cafe Services

