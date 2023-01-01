Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille - Billerica

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.95
marinated chicken with mushrooms, onions, peppers and teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of rice.
More about Newtowne Grille - Billerica
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bomb with Fripps$9.99
Shredded Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and smothered in teriyaki sauce with Melted Provolone Cheese on sub roll served with Fripps
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

