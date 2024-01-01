Waffles in Billerica
Billerica restaurants that serve waffles
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Newtowne Grille - Billerica
838 Boston Road, Billerica
|Chicken n' Waffle
|$19.95
Belgium waffle / panko breaded chicken breast / Sriracha honey / maple butter
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp
157 Concord Road, Billerica
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$10.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Thigh Marinaded in a buttermilk brine, Served with fluffy Mashed potatoes , A Toasted Belgium Style Waffle with a sweet honey mustard & a Spicy Maple Syrup
|Bacon Egg and Cheese on Waffle Sandwich
|$6.99
|Waffle Egg Cheese & Bacon Sandwich
|$6.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese sandwich between Two Belgium Style Waffles that are Lightly Toasted