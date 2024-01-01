Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Billerica

Billerica restaurants
Billerica restaurants that serve waffles

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Newtowne Grille - Billerica

838 Boston Road, Billerica

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken n' Waffle$19.95
Belgium waffle / panko breaded chicken breast / Sriracha honey / maple butter
More about Newtowne Grille - Billerica
Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

157 Concord Road, Billerica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles$10.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Thigh Marinaded in a buttermilk brine, Served with fluffy Mashed potatoes , A Toasted Belgium Style Waffle with a sweet honey mustard & a Spicy Maple Syrup
Bacon Egg and Cheese on Waffle Sandwich$6.99
Waffle Egg Cheese & Bacon Sandwich$6.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese sandwich between Two Belgium Style Waffles that are Lightly Toasted
More about Cafe Services at Cabot Corp

