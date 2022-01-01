Billings restaurants you'll love

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Billings

Billings's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Billings restaurants

Walkers Grill image

GRILL

Walkers Grill

2700 1st Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Beef Bowl$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
Brussels$10.00
fried brussels, general tsos sauce, roasted peanuts, toasted garlic
Beef Burger$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
More about Walkers Grill
Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bull Mountain Rancher$25.99
A juicy , 8oz. flat iron steak that is tender and full of flavor, glazed with merlot peppercorn sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak$21.99
Half a million MONTANANS can't go wrong when ordering this Certified Angus Steak. A guest favorite, served with brown or cream gravy.
Kids Chicken Strips$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
Shanghai Village image

CHICKEN

Shanghai Village

2926 2nd Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (2041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Wontons (8) 炸馄饨$6.99
CRAB WONTON(8)
Pork Egg Rolls (2) 春卷$4.29
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)
Pot Stickers (12) 饺子$8.99
POT STICKERS(12)
More about Shanghai Village
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Vig Nachos$12.74
Your choice of chicken, bacon, or ground beef on top of
house made chips topped with onions, tomatoes, olives,
shredded cheddar, and our world famous cheese sauce.
Monte Cristo$13.24
Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered
sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.
Traditional$15.24
9 On-the-bone wings fried with a hint of spice and tossed in
your favorite sauce.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Chen’s Ramen 🍜 image

 

Chen’s Ramen 🍜

111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 Philadelphia Roll$8.00
IN : smoke salmon, creamcheese, avocado
#4 Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
IN : spicy tuna, cucumber
Seafood Tonkotsu Ramen$14.99
Broth: Homemade rich tonkotsu pork broth
Toppings: jumbo shrimp,lobster ball,crab meat,marinated egg, sweet corn,scallions,fried onions,roast seaweed
More about Chen’s Ramen 🍜
Sam & Louie's image

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 LB Boneless Wings$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
12" CYO Pizza$14.00
Toppings 2.29 each
16" CYO Pizza$17.25
Toppings 2.49 each
More about Sam & Louie's
Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Bend Burrito - Steak$16.95
Grilled steak wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Ranchera Enchilada$13.95
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Quesadilla - Fajita Beef$12.95
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
More about Rio Sabinas
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese$16.00
GO: Wing Zings$14.00
GO: Prime Rib Dip$20.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushrooms Lovers Burger$12.49
Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.
Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
8oz breaded cube steak fried until golden. Served with one side, choice of gravy and a buttermilk biscuit.
MT Jack's Burger$13.99
Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with American Cheese, bacon, over hard egg, thin sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

2401 Montana Ave, Billings

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Game Sampler$52.00
Roasted Bison Bone Marrow, Rattlesnake And Rabbit Sausage, Wood-Grilled Quail, 4 Ounce Elk Filet, Venison Bacon & Huckleberry Sausage, Served With A Huckleberry Jam And Housemade Crustinis
Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop$35.00
Smoked And Wood-Grilled, Finished With A Crispy Potato And Spiced Bacon Crust, In An Apple Bourbon And Stone Ground Mustard Glaze, Served With Mashed Potatoes
Rex Bacon Burger$20.00
Our Rex Burger Blend, Fried Havarti Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Housespiced Bacon, Served With Parmesan Truffle Fries
More about Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
Diamond X Beer Co image

 

Diamond X Beer Co

5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buckaroo Burger$7.00
Served with American Cheese
Clucks & Fries$12.00
Fried catfish, malt vinegar, tarter sauce
Poutine$12.00
Our house fries smothered in gravy. Topped with fries cheese curds & charred green onions
More about Diamond X Beer Co
Mazevo Coffee image

 

Mazevo Coffee

3911 Central Ave Suite #3, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Milkshake
More about Mazevo Coffee
Elegant Spatula LLC image

 

Elegant Spatula LLC

1139 North 27th Street Suite B, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Elegant Spatula LLC
City Brew Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

City Brew Coffee

27 N. 27th Street, Billings

Avg 4.5 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about City Brew Coffee
Montana Brewing Company image

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hickory Burger$13.74
Tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese.
Greek Gyro$12.04
A warm pita topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, taziki sauce, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Holy Cow Dip$11.24
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus.
Double roast beef for 2.79
More about Montana Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Mazevo Coffee 1405 38th St W

1405 38th St. W, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso Milkshake
More about Mazevo Coffee 1405 38th St W
Cork & Barrel image

 

Cork & Barrel

NA, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cork & Barrel
City Brew Coffee image

 

City Brew Coffee

1325 5th Street West, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about City Brew Coffee
Main pic

 

Shark Shack

1801 Majestic Ln, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Shark Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Casino and Bar

1801 Majestic LN, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Casino and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Staggering Ox - Billings

2829 King Avenue West Suite D, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Staggering Ox - Billings

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Billings

Chicken Tenders

Wontons

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Enchiladas

Milkshakes

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston