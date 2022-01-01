Billings restaurants you'll love
Billings's top cuisines
Must-try Billings restaurants
More about Walkers Grill
GRILL
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Popular items
|Korean Beef Bowl
|$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
|Brussels
|$10.00
fried brussels, general tsos sauce, roasted peanuts, toasted garlic
|Beef Burger
|$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
More about Bull Mountain Grille
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Popular items
|Bull Mountain Rancher
|$25.99
A juicy , 8oz. flat iron steak that is tender and full of flavor, glazed with merlot peppercorn sauce.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$21.99
Half a million MONTANANS can't go wrong when ordering this Certified Angus Steak. A guest favorite, served with brown or cream gravy.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
More about Shanghai Village
CHICKEN
Shanghai Village
2926 2nd Ave N, Billings
|Popular items
|Crab Wontons (8) 炸馄饨
|$6.99
CRAB WONTON(8)
|Pork Egg Rolls (2) 春卷
|$4.29
PORK EGG ROLLS (2)
|Pot Stickers (12) 饺子
|$8.99
POT STICKERS(12)
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Popular items
|The Vig Nachos
|$12.74
Your choice of chicken, bacon, or ground beef on top of
house made chips topped with onions, tomatoes, olives,
shredded cheddar, and our world famous cheese sauce.
|Monte Cristo
|$13.24
Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered
sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.
|Traditional
|$15.24
9 On-the-bone wings fried with a hint of spice and tossed in
your favorite sauce.
More about Chen’s Ramen 🍜
Chen’s Ramen 🍜
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14, Billings
|Popular items
|#5 Philadelphia Roll
|$8.00
IN : smoke salmon, creamcheese, avocado
|#4 Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
IN : spicy tuna, cucumber
|Seafood Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.99
Broth: Homemade rich tonkotsu pork broth
Toppings: jumbo shrimp,lobster ball,crab meat,marinated egg, sweet corn,scallions,fried onions,roast seaweed
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Popular items
|1 LB Boneless Wings
|$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|12" CYO Pizza
|$14.00
Toppings 2.29 each
|16" CYO Pizza
|$17.25
Toppings 2.49 each
More about Rio Sabinas
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Popular items
|Big Bend Burrito - Steak
|$16.95
Grilled steak wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
|Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
|$13.95
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
|Quesadilla - Fajita Beef
|$12.95
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|Popular items
|GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese
|$16.00
|GO: Wing Zings
|$14.00
|GO: Prime Rib Dip
|$20.00
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Popular items
|Mushrooms Lovers Burger
|$12.49
Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.99
8oz breaded cube steak fried until golden. Served with one side, choice of gravy and a buttermilk biscuit.
|MT Jack's Burger
|$13.99
Certified Angus beef burger served on a toasted bun topped with American Cheese, bacon, over hard egg, thin sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
2401 Montana Ave, Billings
|Popular items
|Wild Game Sampler
|$52.00
Roasted Bison Bone Marrow, Rattlesnake And Rabbit Sausage, Wood-Grilled Quail, 4 Ounce Elk Filet, Venison Bacon & Huckleberry Sausage, Served With A Huckleberry Jam And Housemade Crustinis
|Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop
|$35.00
Smoked And Wood-Grilled, Finished With A Crispy Potato And Spiced Bacon Crust, In An Apple Bourbon And Stone Ground Mustard Glaze, Served With Mashed Potatoes
|Rex Bacon Burger
|$20.00
Our Rex Burger Blend, Fried Havarti Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Housespiced Bacon, Served With Parmesan Truffle Fries
More about Diamond X Beer Co
Diamond X Beer Co
5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings
|Popular items
|Buckaroo Burger
|$7.00
Served with American Cheese
|Clucks & Fries
|$12.00
Fried catfish, malt vinegar, tarter sauce
|Poutine
|$12.00
Our house fries smothered in gravy. Topped with fries cheese curds & charred green onions
More about Mazevo Coffee
Mazevo Coffee
3911 Central Ave Suite #3, Billings
|Popular items
|Espresso Milkshake
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Popular items
|Hickory Burger
|$13.74
Tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese.
|Greek Gyro
|$12.04
A warm pita topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, taziki sauce, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of side.
|Holy Cow Dip
|$11.24
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus.
Double roast beef for 2.79
More about Mazevo Coffee 1405 38th St W
Mazevo Coffee 1405 38th St W
1405 38th St. W, Billings
|Popular items
|Espresso Milkshake
More about Cork & Barrel
Cork & Barrel
NA, Billings
More about City Brew Coffee
City Brew Coffee
1325 5th Street West, Billings
More about Shark Shack
Shark Shack
1801 Majestic Ln, Billings
More about Casino and Bar
Casino and Bar
1801 Majestic LN, Billings
More about Staggering Ox - Billings
Staggering Ox - Billings
2829 King Avenue West Suite D, Billings