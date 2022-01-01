Billings bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Billings
More about Walkers Grill
GRILL
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Popular items
|Korean Beef Bowl
|$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
|Beef Burger
|$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
|Wedge Steak Salad
|$18.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$13.24
Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered
sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.
|The Vig Nachos
|$12.74
Your choice of chicken, bacon, or ground beef on top of
house made chips topped with onions, tomatoes, olives,
shredded cheddar, and our world famous cheese sauce.
|Cheese Curds
|$11.24
Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese curds fried in our Pabst
Blue Ribbon beer batter. Served with our house-made marinara.
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|Popular items
|GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese
|$16.00
|GO: Wing Zings
|$14.00
|GO: Prime Rib Dip
|$20.00
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Popular items
|All American Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
|Wontons
|$11.69
House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side