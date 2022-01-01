Billings bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Billings

Walkers Grill image

GRILL

Walkers Grill

2700 1st Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Beef Bowl$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
Beef Burger$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
Wedge Steak Salad$18.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
More about Walkers Grill
The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monte Cristo$13.24
Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered
sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.
The Vig Nachos$12.74
Your choice of chicken, bacon, or ground beef on top of
house made chips topped with onions, tomatoes, olives,
shredded cheddar, and our world famous cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds$11.24
Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese curds fried in our Pabst
Blue Ribbon beer batter. Served with our house-made marinara.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese$16.00
GO: Wing Zings$14.00
GO: Prime Rib Dip$20.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Wontons$11.69
House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

