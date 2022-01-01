Billings burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Billings
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Popular items
|1 LB Boneless Wings
|$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|Chicken Parm Pasta
|$17.00
A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.
|Lasagna
|$16.50
Our homemade lasagna is prepared with marinara and Sam & Louie's signature pizza sauce, layers of lasagna noodles, beef, Italian sausage and seven different types of cheese... bake to absolute perfection.
Diamond X Beer Co
5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon BLT
|$15.00
Smoked salmon, apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, & honey aioli. Add avocado for $2.
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
Hardwood smoked pork. House BBQ, pickles, Hatch chile aioli, coleslaw, & cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
|Trash Can Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with layers of Blanco Queso, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, sour cream, & salsa. Choice of chopped chicken or pulled pork. Add Jalapeño for $1. Add Guacamole $2.
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Popular items
|Holy Cow Dip
|$11.24
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus.
Double roast beef for 2.79
|Chicken Strips
|$12.24
Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.
|Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)
|$13.04
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.