Billings burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Billings

Sam & Louie's image

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

1 LB Boneless Wings$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Parm Pasta$17.00
A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.
Lasagna$16.50
Our homemade lasagna is prepared with marinara and Sam & Louie's signature pizza sauce, layers of lasagna noodles, beef, Italian sausage and seven different types of cheese... bake to absolute perfection.
Diamond X Beer Co image

 

Diamond X Beer Co

5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings

Smoked Salmon BLT$15.00
Smoked salmon, apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, & honey aioli. Add avocado for $2.
Pulled Pork$14.00
Hardwood smoked pork. House BBQ, pickles, Hatch chile aioli, coleslaw, & cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Trash Can Nachos$14.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with layers of Blanco Queso, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, sour cream, & salsa. Choice of chopped chicken or pulled pork. Add Jalapeño for $1. Add Guacamole $2.
Montana Brewing Company image

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

Holy Cow Dip$11.24
Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie served with au jus.
Double roast beef for 2.79
Chicken Strips$12.24
Strips of fresh chicken tenderloins with a light flaky breading served with coleslaw & your choice of side.
Fish n' Chips (1/2 Order)$13.04
Fresh Atlantic Cod dipped in our house-made Amber beer batter, fried & served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw, & your choice of side.
