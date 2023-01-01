Baby back ribs in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about Cajun Phattys
Cajun Phattys
2564 King Ave West Ste.F, Billings
|Baby Back Ribs
|$20.95
Slow cooked ribs dusted in cornstarch and flash fried, tossed in our signature sweet and spicy bbq sauce, served over dirty rice
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Baby Back Ribs
|$0.00
Choice of full rack or half rack of tender baby back ribs, tossed in BBQ. Served with 2 sides