Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Cajun Phattys

2564 King Ave West Ste.F, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Corn Bisque$8.95
Rich and creamy corn bisque with grilled shrimp
More about Cajun Phattys
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

2401 Montana Ave, Billings

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Cup$17.00
Maine Lobster Served In A Housemade Creamy Lobster And Tomato Broth
Lobster Bisque Bowl$21.00
Maine Lobster Served In A Housemade Creamy Lobster And Tomato Broth
More about Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

Browse other tasty dishes in Billings

Veggie Burgers

Tacos

Salmon Rolls

Scallops

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Rolls

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Map

More near Billings to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston