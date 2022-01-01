Boneless wings in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|1/2 LB Boneless Wings
|$7.75
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|1 LB Boneless Wings
|$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Jumbo boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of the following sauces: Custer’s Last Stand (HOT), mild buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, Gochujang, or Caribbean Jerk wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.