Buffalo chicken salad in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.24
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your
choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.