Buffalo chicken salad in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.24
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.
More about Sam & Louie's
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your
choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.
More about Montana Brewing Company

