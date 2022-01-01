Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.24
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with
melted gouda. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
More about Sam & Louie's
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
More about Montana Brewing Company

