Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.24
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with
melted gouda. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast dripping in buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
More about Montana Brewing Company
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken dipped in your choice of Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a Wheat Montana Bun.