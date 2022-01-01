Burritos in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve burritos
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Big Bend Burrito - Chicken
|$15.95
Fajita Chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
|Baja Shrimp & Avocado Burrito
|$16.95
blackened shrimp wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce and a fried avocado.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$9.95
A house-made tortilla, stuffed with Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Breakfast burrito
|$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions and cheddar. Topped with green enchilada sauce. Served with hash browns, salsa and sour cream.