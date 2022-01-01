Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve burritos

Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Bend Burrito - Chicken$15.95
Fajita Chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Baja Shrimp & Avocado Burrito$16.95
blackened shrimp wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce and a fried avocado.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$9.95
A house-made tortilla, stuffed with Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
More about Rio Sabinas
Item pic

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast burrito$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions and cheddar. Topped with green enchilada sauce. Served with hash browns, salsa and sour cream.
More about Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Map

Map

