Cake in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve cake
More about Walkers Grill
GRILL
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Carrot Cake
|$10.50
cheescake icing, fried carrots, milk crumble
More about Bull Mountain Grille
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.99
A decadent molten, chocolate filled cake served hot with a scoop of Wilcoxon's Vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.