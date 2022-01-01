Chicken salad in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.24
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.
|Original Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Taco Salad - Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
|Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
|Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens & cabbage mixed with water chestnuts, carrots, bell peppers, grilled or crispy chicken & oriental vinaigrette. Topped with fried wontons.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your
choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.