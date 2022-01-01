Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Billings

Billings restaurants
Billings restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Vig Alehouse & Casino image

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.24
Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes and red onion topped with croutons, cheddar and crispy breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce.
Original Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh iceberg & romaine lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
More about Sam & Louie's
Rio Sabinas image

 

Rio Sabinas

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad - Chicken$10.95
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Chicken$12.95
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Chicken$12.95
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
More about Rio Sabinas
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Santa Fe Chicken Salad$18.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens & cabbage mixed with water chestnuts, carrots, bell peppers, grilled or crispy chicken & oriental vinaigrette. Topped with fried wontons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Seasonal Greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrot sticks, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your
choice of Generals Custer’s Last Stand (HOT) or mild buffalo sauce.
More about Montana Brewing Company

